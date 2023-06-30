Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Is Currently 1.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.23 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.21, while the highest price level was $1.25. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison Reports Significant Increase in Economic Results for Wheeler River.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report the results of (i) the Feasibility Study (“Phoenix FS”) completed for In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”) and (ii) a cost update (“Gryphon Update”) to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study (“2018 PFS”) for conventional underground mining of the basement-hosted Gryphon uranium deposit (“Gryphon”). With the successful completion of the Phoenix FS, Denison has advanced the planned Phoenix ISR project through the technical de-risking process and has already commenced the first phases of project execution. View PDF version.

Phoenix and Gryphon are part of the Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”), which is the largest undeveloped uranium mining project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Denison has an effective 95% ownership interest in Wheeler River and is the project operator.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.96 percent and weekly performance of 2.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 5131855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1248, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1796 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

