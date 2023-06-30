Credit Suisse slashes price target on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] – find out why.

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] price surged by 2.82 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BGC Partners Updates its Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Provides an Update on the Corporate Conversion.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC Partners” or “BGC” or the “Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it has updated its outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, and provided an update on the timing of its corporate conversion.

Updated OutlookBGC reaffirmed its previously stated outlook ranges for revenue and pre-tax Adjusted Earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The Company’s outlook was contained in BGC’s financial results press release issued on May 3, 2023, which can be found at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

A sum of 2272228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. BGC Partners Inc. shares reached a high of $4.405 and dropped to a low of $4.22 until finishing in the latest session at $4.37.

The average equity rating for BGCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.46.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BGC Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +91.14. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.18. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $12,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

BGCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 20.48%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details