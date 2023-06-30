China Renaissance lifts Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] slipped around -0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.67 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Trip.com Group Limited stock is now 0.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $34.875 and lowest of $34.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.17, which means current price is +12.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 3127574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $49.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.32, while it was recorded at 34.55 for the last single week of trading, and 33.02 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]