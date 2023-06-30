Centene Corporation [CNC] fell -18.31% so far this year. What now?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.28%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CENTENE CORPORATION SCHEDULES 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results at approximately 6 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 28, 2023, and will host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 6765870, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

Over the last 12 months, CNC stock dropped by -20.56%. The one-year Centene Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.11. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.33 billion, with 550.78 million shares outstanding and 545.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CNC stock reached a trading volume of 3021037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.61, while it was recorded at 66.46 for the last single week of trading, and 73.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.26%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details