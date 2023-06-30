Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] Stock trading around $11.39 per share: What’s Next?

Bowlero Corp. [NYSE: BOWL] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.39 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bowlero Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the global leader in bowling entertainment, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

William Blair Equity Conference on June 6, 2023, in Chicago, IL.

Bowlero Corp. stock is now -15.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOWL Stock saw the intraday high of $11.54 and lowest of $11.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.45, which means current price is +3.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, BOWL reached a trading volume of 2838937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOWL shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bowlero Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bowlero Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOWL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BOWL stock performed recently?

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, BOWL shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +33.71. Bowlero Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.28.

Return on Total Capital for BOWL is now 8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 659.14. Additionally, BOWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bowlero Corp. [BOWL] managed to generate an average of -$3,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 207.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Bowlero Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Bowlero Corp. [BOWL]