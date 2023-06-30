BofA Securities slashes price target on The Chemours Company [CC] – find out why.

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $36.16 during the day while it closed the day at $35.89. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Chemours 2021 Sustainability Report Receives High Honors From Public Relations Society of America for Excellence in Annual Reporting.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, was recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Anvil awards program with an Award of Commendation for the publication of Chemours 2021 Sustainability Report titled, “Chemistry for a Better World.” The award, within the annual reports category, recognizes outstanding earned, owned, and paid communications that contribute to the success of overall annual reporting programs or campaigns.

“Chemours is committed to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential, and PRSA’s tremendous recognition of our Sustainability Report makes clear that we are effectively sharing the story of how we are achieving that ambition by embedding sustainability in everything that we do,” said Alvenia Scarborough, Chemours’ SVP Communications and Chief Brand Officer. “The report is one of our most important communications tools for raising awareness and understanding of the significant progress we are making against our sustainability goals. As we continue to responsibly deliver sustainable solutions that power modern living and support the green economy, we look forward to further enhancing the report and beyond to transparently tell the Chemours story to customers, communities, investors, and other stakeholders.”.

The Chemours Company stock has also gained 7.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CC stock has inclined by 20.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.07% and gained 17.21% year-on date.

The market cap for CC stock reached $5.44 billion, with 149.00 million shares outstanding and 146.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 2597583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $38.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 29.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.60, while it was recorded at 34.76 for the last single week of trading, and 30.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.88 and a Gross Margin at +24.07. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 16.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.87. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of $87,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 10.57%.

