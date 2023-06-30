BofA Securities lifts Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.20%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM that First Sentier Investors appoints Sudip Hazra Director of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute.

First Sentier Investors (FSI), a leading global investment manager, today announced the appointment of Sudip Hazra as Director of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute (the Institute), effective June 6.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Established in 2021, the Institute provides independent research on sustainable investment-oriented issues including macro research on market trends and issues, the effects of regulation and how trends impact the performance of investors, companies, sectors and economies. The Institute is jointly supported by FSI and its shareholder, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Over the last 12 months, MUFG stock rose by 35.90%. The one-year Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for MUFG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $92.18 billion, with 12.05 billion shares outstanding and 12.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, MUFG stock reached a trading volume of 2708651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 91.04.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details