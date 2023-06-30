BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] Is Currently -63.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTAI] loss -63.84% or -11.28 points to close at $6.39 with a heavy trading volume of 26374267 shares. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results From TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 Trial of BXCL501 for Acute Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease-Related Agitation.

Trial met primary endpoint with the 60 mcg dose, with BXCL501 demonstrating a statistically significant 39% greater reduction in PEC score from baseline compared to placebo at 2 hours (p=0.0112).

Met key secondary endpoint with statistically significant reduction (p=0.0185) in agitation symptoms versus placebo, as measured by PEC score change from baseline at 1 hour with 60 mcg dose; multiple secondary measures support efficacy.

It opened the trading session at $8.64, the shares rose to $9.46 and dropped to $5.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTAI points out that the company has recorded -70.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 36.1% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 550.08K shares, BTAI reached to a volume of 26374267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 311.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

Trading performance analysis for BTAI stock

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.35. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -66.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.03 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.60, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42242.93 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44201.87.

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -80.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.75. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$905,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]