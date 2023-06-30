BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] is -14.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] traded at a low on 06/29/23, posting a -3.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.93. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM that U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves BioMarin’s ROCTAVIAN™ (valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox), the First and Only Gene Therapy for Adults with Severe Hemophilia A.

ROCTAVIAN is a One-Time, Single-Dose Treatment Available for Adults with Severe Hemophilia A to Control Bleeds.

ROCTAVIAN’s Approval was Based on Durability, Efficacy and Safety Results from the Largest and Longest Phase 3 Study for a Gene Therapy for Hemophilia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5873283 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for BMRN stock reached $16.82 billion, with 186.67 million shares outstanding and 184.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BMRN reached a trading volume of 5873283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRN shares is $119.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMRN in the course of the last twelve months was 771.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has BMRN stock performed recently?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, BMRN shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.40, while it was recorded at 91.73 for the last single week of trading, and 96.45 for the last 200 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.50 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.91.

Return on Total Capital for BMRN is now 0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.33. Additionally, BMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] managed to generate an average of $45,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 58.00%.

Insider trade positions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]