Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock Resumed by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $16

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.59%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Beyond Meat® Debuts the Newest Iteration of Beyond Sausage®, the #1 Selling Plant-Based Sausage, at Over 15,000 Retail Outlets Nationwide.

Available just in time for America’s most popular grilling holiday, the latest version of Beyond Sausage delivers an even juicier, more flavorful experience and meatier texture with 40% less saturated fat than any leading pork sausage.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -45.46%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.29. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $826.32 million, with 64.00 million shares outstanding and 58.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 3520607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 25.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.70 and a Gross Margin at -6.77. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.40.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -28.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.24. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$417,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

BYND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details