Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] Stock trading around $10.66 per share: What’s Next?

Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ARLO] jumped around 1.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.66 at the close of the session, up 11.16%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Arlo Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $111 million, above the high end of guidance rangeFree cash flow (FCF) of $9 million with FCF margin of 8% (1)Service revenue of $44 million, growing 47% year over yearService gross margin of 73%ARR ended at $183 million, growing 80% year over year2 million in Cumulative Paid Accounts, growing 61% year over year.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2023.

Arlo Technologies Inc. stock is now 203.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARLO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.16 and lowest of $10.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.12, which means current price is +216.32% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ARLO reached a trading volume of 3481439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARLO shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has ARLO stock performed recently?

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, ARLO shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.35 for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.55.

Return on Total Capital for ARLO is now -44.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.76. Additionally, ARLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] managed to generate an average of -$165,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Arlo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]