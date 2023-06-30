Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Is Currently 3.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aqua Metals Successfully Completes Li AquaRefining Pilot, Advances Towards Commercial-Scale Lithium Battery Recycling Operations.

Company recovers all valuable materials from spent lithium batteries, to begin generating revenues from recycling critical battery metals and materials this year.

A sum of 4386391 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 223.21K shares. Aqua Metals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.58 and dropped to a low of $1.19 until finishing in the latest session at $1.21.

The one-year AQMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.8. The average equity rating for AQMS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25851.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AQMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.04. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0916, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9935 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aqua Metals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -389575.00 and a Gross Margin at -98875.00. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -385775.00.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -56.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.99. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$514,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AQMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Insider Position Details