American Tower Corporation [AMT] Is Currently 0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] jumped around 1.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $192.73 at the close of the session, up 0.58%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM that American Tower Plans Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its second quarter 2023 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 27, 2023 to discuss its results.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

American Tower Corporation stock is now -9.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMT Stock saw the intraday high of $193.02 and lowest of $188.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 282.47, which means current price is +7.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 2649605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Tower Corporation [AMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $241.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

How has AMT stock performed recently?

American Tower Corporation [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.94, while it was recorded at 189.24 for the last single week of trading, and 206.59 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 844.36. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 749.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] managed to generate an average of $276,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation [AMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 10.48%.

Insider trade positions for American Tower Corporation [AMT]