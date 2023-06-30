AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] moved up 4.88: Why It’s Important

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] gained 4.88% on the last trading session, reaching $3.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:20 PM that AlloVir Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.75 per share. The gross proceeds to AlloVir from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $75.0 million. All shares in the offering are to be sold by AlloVir. In addition, AlloVir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

AlloVir Inc. represents 93.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $500.69 million with the latest information. ALVR stock price has been found in the range of $3.21 to $3.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 465.29K shares, ALVR reached a trading volume of 2343479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for ALVR stock

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, ALVR shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALVR is now -66.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.76. Additionally, ALVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] managed to generate an average of -$1,591,604 per employee.AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]