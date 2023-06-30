ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Is Currently -5.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $3.63 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.60, while the highest price level was $3.825. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

1Q2023 Total Revenues of $57 Million, a 96% Y-o-Y Increase.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

1Q2023 Net Loss of $6.8 Million, a 73% Y-o-Y Improvement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.44 percent and weekly performance of -6.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 2497695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.44. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions