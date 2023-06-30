Accenture plc [ACN] Stock trading around $308.33 per share: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.35%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM that Accenture Appoints Rajendra Prasad as Chief Information and Asset Engineering Officer.

Penelope Prett to Become Global Lead for Accenture’s Workday Business Group.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that effective July 1, Rajendra Prasad will become Accenture’s chief information and asset engineering officer, a new role that oversees all internal technology development and support for Accenture systems and Accenture assets for clients.

Over the last 12 months, ACN stock rose by 8.64%. The one-year Accenture plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.63. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $198.49 billion, with 631.53 million shares outstanding and 620.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ACN stock reached a trading volume of 2732437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $330.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 7.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.94, while it was recorded at 301.34 for the last single week of trading, and 278.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.25%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details