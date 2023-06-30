Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] stock Upgrade by TD Securities analyst, price target now $13

Absolute Software Corporation [NASDAQ: ABST] closed the trading session at $11.43 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.35, while the highest price level was $11.44. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Absolute Securityholders Approve Acquisition by Crosspoint Capital Partners.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) (“Absolute” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Securityholders (as defined below) have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the Company (the “Shares”) by 1414364 B.C. LTD., an affiliate of Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (“Crosspoint”), by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Transaction” or the “Arrangement”) at the special meeting of Securityholders held today (the “Meeting”).

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 94.20% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, (ii) 94.78% of the votes cast by Shareholders, holders of options to purchase Shares of the Company, holders of restricted share units of the Company, holders of performance share units of the Company and holders of deferred share units of the Company (collectively, the “Securityholders”), present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, voting together as a single class, and (iii) 94.13% of the votes cast by holders of Shares, present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, other than those holders of Shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.48 percent and weekly performance of 0.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ABST reached to a volume of 4607246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABST shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Absolute Software Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Absolute Software Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABST in the course of the last twelve months was 24.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, ABST shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.01 for Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.62 and a Gross Margin at +68.85. Absolute Software Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for ABST is now -4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,663.36. Additionally, ABST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,485.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] managed to generate an average of -$41,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Absolute Software Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

