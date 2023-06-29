Xos Inc. [XOS] Revenue clocked in at $34.00 million, down -50.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Xos Inc. [NASDAQ: XOS] traded at a low on 06/28/23, posting a -12.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Xos, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Continued progress on path to gross margin positive at a unit level by mid-2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2920795 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xos Inc. stands at 19.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.85%.

The market cap for XOS stock reached $38.84 million, with 168.83 million shares outstanding and 56.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 522.41K shares, XOS reached a trading volume of 2920795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xos Inc. [XOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOS shares is $1.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Xos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xos Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has XOS stock performed recently?

Xos Inc. [XOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.32. With this latest performance, XOS shares dropped by -41.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.54 for Xos Inc. [XOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4294, while it was recorded at 0.2860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7538 for the last 200 days.

Xos Inc. [XOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xos Inc. [XOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -306.10 and a Gross Margin at -82.55. Xos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.03.

Xos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Xos Inc. [XOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xos Inc. go to 36.70%.

Insider trade positions for Xos Inc. [XOS]