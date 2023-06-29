Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Stock trading around $61.24 per share: What’s Next?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Xcel Energy Surpasses 50% Carbon-Free Electricity Generation Companywide.

Company shows progress in clean energy transition while maintaining nearly 99% grid reliability.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

More than half of the power Xcel Energy generates across the eight states it serves now comes from carbon-free sources, the company announced in its 18th annual Sustainability Report today.

Over the last 12 months, XEL stock dropped by -11.67%. The one-year Xcel Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.85. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.73 billion, with 551.00 million shares outstanding and 546.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, XEL stock reached a trading volume of 2965375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $70.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.26, while it was recorded at 62.28 for the last single week of trading, and 67.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.49. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $144,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.10%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details