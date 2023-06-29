Wolfe Research slashes price target on QuantumScape Corporation [QS] – find out why.

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.12%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details first-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

Over the last 12 months, QS stock dropped by -23.85%. The one-year QuantumScape Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.23. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.37 billion, with 440.08 million shares outstanding and 292.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 3937841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $5.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.00. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$484,596 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.90 and a Current Ratio set at 22.90.

QS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details