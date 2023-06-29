Wolfe Research slashes price target on Confluent Inc. [CFLT] – find out why.

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] gained 5.37% on the last trading session, reaching $35.54 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Confluent to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that it will host Investor Day 2023 in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Management will provide an update on Confluent’s vision and strategy, products, go to market, and financials.

Confluent Inc. represents 291.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.60 billion with the latest information. CFLT stock price has been found in the range of $33.3204 to $35.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 5399011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $37.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.57, while it was recorded at 33.92 for the last single week of trading, and 24.65 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]