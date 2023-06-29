why TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.06

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a high on 06/28/23, posting a 5.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.02. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3150359 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.55%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $3.60 billion, with 140.31 million shares outstanding and 133.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 3150359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $30.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 418.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 120.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 453.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.32, while it was recorded at 23.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6924.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.99. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7121.54.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -84.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.77. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$877,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]