why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.82

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.86 during the day while it closed the day at $33.85. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 18, 2023.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

About SynchronySynchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry’s most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our “partners.” We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 3.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has inclined by 20.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.36% and gained 3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $14.56 billion, with 434.40 million shares outstanding and 425.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 5801195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $36.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.64, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading, and 32.62 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions