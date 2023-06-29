why Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.93

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] traded at a low on 06/28/23, posting a -4.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.37. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 6:52 AM that Lithium Americas Announces Filing of Circular in Connection with the Separation and AGM.

The Separation will establish the Company as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (“Lithium Argentina”), as well as a new company to be named Lithium Americas Corp. (“Lithium Americas (NewCo)”). Lithium Argentina will retain the Company’s Argentina portfolio, which is advancing the Caucharí-Olaroz project to full production following the recent achievement of first lithium, while pursuing regional growth through development of the Pastos Grandes basin. Lithium Americas (NewCo) will become a leading North American-focused lithium company advancing the 100%-owned Thacker Pass project through construction to production to support the development of the North American lithium supply chain.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3409793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lithium Americas Corp. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $3.07 billion, with 142.80 million shares outstanding and 112.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 3409793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $34.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

How has LAC stock performed recently?

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 20.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.82 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]