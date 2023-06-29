why Lennar Corporation [LEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $132.65

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] slipped around -0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $125.46 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 21, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

About Lennar Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENΧ drives Lennar’s technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Lennar Corporation stock is now 38.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEN Stock saw the intraday high of $127.084 and lowest of $125.089 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.35, which means current price is +38.26% above from all time high which was touched on 06/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3556912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $132.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.54.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.94, while it was recorded at 123.24 for the last single week of trading, and 96.66 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]