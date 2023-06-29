why Chegg Inc. [CHGG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.45

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] gained 1.49% or 0.13 points to close at $8.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3388135 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Chegg Releases its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible Practices and Societal Impact.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The comprehensive report outlines Chegg’s commitment to ethical management, an empowered employee culture, environmentally sustainable practices, responsible product and service development, and fostering positive societal impact.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Chegg’s mission is to help every student achieve their best in school and beyond. Since its founding, the company’s ESG principles have served as a foundation to drive positive impact for its students, employees, shareholders, and partners. As a leader in student learning, Chegg believes in the importance of upholding the highest standards of business conduct to deliver a best-in-class learning platform for today’s students. The report highlights the company’s strategy and progress in key ESG areas.

It opened the trading session at $8.70, the shares rose to $8.89 and dropped to $8.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHGG points out that the company has recorded -66.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 3388135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $14.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +74.26. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.32. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of $128,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]