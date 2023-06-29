Wells Fargo slashes price target on Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] – find out why.

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] slipped around -0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.67 at the close of the session, down -1.01%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 31, 2023.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock is now 2.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRG Stock saw the intraday high of $21.99 and lowest of $21.575 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.10, which means current price is +15.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 2983004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 165.97.

How has KRG stock performed recently?

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, KRG shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.57, while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading, and 20.48 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +15.70. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.72. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$53,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]