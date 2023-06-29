Wells Fargo lifts Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Roundtable with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss Melanoma Treatment Landscape.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast on June 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A sum of 4606771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.32M shares. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $7.58 and dropped to a low of $7.35 until finishing in the latest session at $7.38.

The one-year IOVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.91. The average equity rating for IOVA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

IOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.44. With this latest performance, IOVA shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] Insider Position Details