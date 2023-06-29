Wall Street Analyst Initiated Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] closed the trading session at $0.15 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.13, while the highest price level was $0.159. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Closes US$4 Million Public Offering.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that it has closed the previously announced public offering of 12,121,212 of its common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,121,212 common shares at a combined public offering price of US$0.33 per share and accompanying warrant, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately US$4 million. The warrants have an exercise price of US$0.33 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the offering, after repayment of debt, for general corporate purposes, which may include (i) working capital, (ii) capital expenditures, (iii) operational purposes, including working capital to accelerate growth of the Company’s business and (iv) potential acquisitions in complementary businesses. While the Company does not currently have any agreement with respect to an acquisition, the Company intends to evaluate potential opportunities and could use proceeds of the offering to invest in one or more complementary businesses. The principal reasons for this offering are to increase the Company’s working capital, improve its ability to access the capital markets in the future, and to provide capital for general corporate purposes. In connection with this offering, the Company has amended certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,423,733 common shares that were previously issued in March 2022, June 2022, and October 2022, at exercise prices ranging from US$1.62 to US$11.20 per share and expiration dates ranging from September 14, 2023 to June 23, 2029, to reduce the exercise prices of the applicable warrants to US$0.33, with expiration dates five years following the closing of this offering, with the exception of warrants to purchase up to 972,763 common shares which will expire on June 23, 2029.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.35 percent and weekly performance of -8.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 418.25K shares, NEPT reached to a volume of 4030286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.06 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3280, while it was recorded at 0.1590 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7304 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.41 and a Gross Margin at -24.71. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.64.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -61.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.83. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

