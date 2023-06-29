Wall Street Analyst Initiated Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] slipped around -8.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $74.98 at the close of the session, down -10.06%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM that Axsome Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $225 Million of Shares of Common Stock.

Axsome intends to use the proceeds from this offering to advance its late-stage pipeline, including funding existing and potential new clinical programs, products, and product candidates, to expand its commercialization efforts, and for other general corporate purposes.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -2.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXSM Stock saw the intraday high of $75.90 and lowest of $73.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.29, which means current price is +39.60% above from all time high which was touched on 06/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 792.32K shares, AXSM reached a trading volume of 4752517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $112.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

How has AXSM stock performed recently?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.33. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.95, while it was recorded at 84.43 for the last single week of trading, and 65.37 for the last 200 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -351.74 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -373.99.

Return on Total Capital for AXSM is now -130.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -298.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.42. Additionally, AXSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] managed to generate an average of -$488,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]