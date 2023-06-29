Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. What else is Wall St. saying

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] gained 4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $8.33 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 16, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 112,579,942 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on April 21, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Jeremy Kramer to DHT’s Board of Directors, as a Class I director, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:.

DHT Holdings Inc. represents 162.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. DHT stock price has been found in the range of $7.93 to $8.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 4421907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DHT stock

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.13. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

