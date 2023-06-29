Under Armour Inc. [UA] Stock trading around $6.61 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] price plunged by -1.93 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced a series of senior executive leadership team changes supporting the company’s Protect This House 3 (PTH3) strategy. PTH3, announced in May, is a new set of priorities designed to drive more consistent profitable growth and returns for shareholders over the long term. PTH3 focuses on driving greater global brand heat and delivering elevated design and products to reaccelerate growth in the United States while maintaining positive international momentum.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

As a part of these changes, Under Armour has appointed Jim Dausch as Executive Vice President, Chief Consumer Officer, effective July 24, and promoted Danny Miles to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. The company also announced that Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne plans to step down later this autumn, and Chief Product Officer Lisa Collier will leave the company in August to pursue other opportunities.

A sum of 3186704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $6.69 and dropped to a low of $6.51 until finishing in the latest session at $6.61.

The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details