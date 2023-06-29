Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Is Currently -0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Tyson Foods Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

WebcastA link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast can also be accessed by the following direct link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/449859241.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A sum of 3859016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. Tyson Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $49.915 and dropped to a low of $49.18 until finishing in the latest session at $49.83.

The one-year TSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.05. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $56.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.32, while it was recorded at 49.99 for the last single week of trading, and 61.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Insider Position Details