The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved up 9.70: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] gained 9.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 4% Year-Over-YearQ1 2023 Total Revenue Decreased 3% Year-Over-YearQ1 2023 Consignment Revenue Grew 22% Year-Over-Year.

The RealReal Inc. represents 99.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $179.99 million with the latest information. REAL stock price has been found in the range of $1.64 to $1.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 5065367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.37. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3751, while it was recorded at 1.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4469 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]