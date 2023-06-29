Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [AMEX: PHYS] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%. The company report on August 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM that Sprott Physical Gold Trust Updates Its “At-The-Market” Equity Program.

Distributions under the at-the-market equity programs in the United States and Canada (together, the “ATM Program”) will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) dated October 21, 2020, as amended on August 11, 2022, between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is available on EDGAR at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

Over the last 12 months, PHYS stock rose by 3.49%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.98 billion, with 403.41 million shares outstanding and 402.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, PHYS stock reached a trading volume of 3161574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

PHYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, PHYS shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

