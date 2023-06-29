Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, down -53.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.87%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces $2.25 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (“Sonnet” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), at a purchase price of $0.45 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof), in a registered direct offering. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investor, in a concurrent private placement, warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.6749 per share, are exercisable six months from issuance, and will expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance. The closing of the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or about June 30, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Chardan is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, SONN stock dropped by -86.60%. The one-year Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.88. The average equity rating for SONN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.01 million, with 27.48 million shares outstanding and 22.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, SONN stock reached a trading volume of 5677285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONN shares is $10.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

SONN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, SONN shares gained by 23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4074, while it was recorded at 0.6648 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9484 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8200.73. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8493.34.

Return on Total Capital for SONN is now -285.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -170.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] managed to generate an average of -$2,476,820 per employee.Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] Insider Position Details