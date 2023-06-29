Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, up 9.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.39%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Six Flags Reports First Quarter 2023 Performance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today reported first quarter Revenue of $142 million, Net Loss of $70 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million.

“We are pleased to have delivered record first quarter revenue and the second-highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in our company’s history, which we believe are proof points that our new strategy and our new culture are beginning to take hold,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “Looking ahead, our team is excited to launch numerous special events this summer, including Viva La Fiesta, Flavors of the World, Six Flags Fireworks Spectacular, and parades. These events, combined with exciting new rides and attractions and our focused investments in infrastructure, should help us deliver an enhanced guest experience this year. We are still in the early stages of our transformation, but with our season pass sales accelerating and our attendance improving, we are encouraged by our recent progress.”.

Over the last 12 months, SIX stock rose by 10.42%. The one-year Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.12. The average equity rating for SIX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.17 billion, with 83.21 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SIX stock reached a trading volume of 4629874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $32.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.81, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 24.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Insider Position Details