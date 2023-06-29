Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] stock Resumed by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $12

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] closed the trading session at $4.87 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.60, while the highest price level was $5.23. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics Named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies List.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, has been named to the “TIME100 Most Influential Companies,” a list of 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Seres was included within the ‘Pioneers’ category.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

To develop the list, TIME solicited company nominations from multiple sectors from its editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. TIME editors selected 100 leading companies following an evaluation based on a range of factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, and success.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.04 percent and weekly performance of -14.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, MCRB reached to a volume of 5909861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.95.

MCRB stock trade performance evaluation

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10.

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Insider Ownership positions