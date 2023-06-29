Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Stock trading around $63.43 per share: What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -2.27% or -1.47 points to close at $63.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2844331 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Western Range spends A$1 billion with WA businesses.

Western Australian businesses have so far been awarded contracts totalling A$1 billion as construction progresses at the Western Range mine in the Pilbara, a joint venture between Rio Tinto (54 percent) and China Baowu Steel Group Co. Ltd (46 percent).

It opened the trading session at $63.70, the shares rose to $63.72 and dropped to $63.0734, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIO points out that the company has recorded -10.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 2844331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $76.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.52, while it was recorded at 64.13 for the last single week of trading, and 65.69 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]