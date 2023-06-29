RBC Capital Mkts lifts BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $14.74 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM that Stock-exchange announcement – For media and investors only – GSK completes acquisition of BELLUS Health.

GSK plc (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) and BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX: BLU) NASDAQ: BLU) today announced GSK has completed the acquisition of BELLUS, a biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from refractory chronic cough (RCC), by way of a plan of arrangement in accordance with Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”). The Arrangement was approved by BELLUS’ shareholders on 16 June 2023.

As previously announced, the acquisition of BELLUS includes camlipixant, a potential best-in-class and highly selective P2X3 antagonist currently in phase III development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC.

BELLUS Health Inc. represents 126.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.86 billion with the latest information. BLU stock price has been found in the range of $14.74 to $14.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, BLU reached a trading volume of 3449256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLU shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 124277.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for BLU stock

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.94 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.55, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -489837.50. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -475500.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.99.

BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

