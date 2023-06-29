Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $147

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $121.06 during the day while it closed the day at $120.60. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Prologis to Acquire 14MSF Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 Billion Deal.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced a definitive agreement for Prologis to acquire nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from opportunistic real estate funds affiliated with Blackstone for $3.1 billion, funded by cash. The acquisition price represents an approximately 4% cap rate in the first year and a 5.75% cap rate when adjusting to today’s market rents.

“We’re pleased to be working with Blackstone on this deal. These high-quality properties are complementary to our portfolio and fit perfectly into our long-term strategic plan for growth,” said Dan Letter, president, Prologis. “The acquisition demonstrates our unique ability to add significant scale to our portfolio – expanding customer relationships and increasing opportunities for our growing Essentials platform.”.

Prologis Inc. stock has also loss -0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLD stock has inclined by 3.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.14% and gained 6.98% year-on date.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $113.27 billion, with 923.89 million shares outstanding and 738.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 3294938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.12, while it was recorded at 119.21 for the last single week of trading, and 118.25 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions