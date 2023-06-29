NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] fell -33.78% so far this year. What now?

NovaGold Resources Inc. [AMEX: NG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.15%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM that NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Advanced the Necessary Fieldwork, Resource Model and Trade-Off Studies to Prepare the Donlin Gold Project for the Next Phase of Development.

Robust Treasury of $109 Million in Cash and Term Deposits, with $25 Million of Receivables in the Third Quarter 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NG stock dropped by -29.79%. The one-year NovaGold Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.05. The average equity rating for NG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 333.95 million shares outstanding and 244.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, NG stock reached a trading volume of 4817484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NG shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for NovaGold Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaGold Resources Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

NG Stock Performance Analysis:

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.15. With this latest performance, NG shares dropped by -24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.82 for NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NovaGold Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NG is now -18.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.63. Additionally, NG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] managed to generate an average of -$5,314,801 per employee.NovaGold Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 57.90 and a Current Ratio set at 57.90.

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] Insider Position Details