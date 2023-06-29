Morgan Stanley lifts GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $77.59 during the day while it closed the day at $77.19. The company report on June 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that From General to Personalized Care: GE HealthCare is Focused on Disease Detection and More Holistic and Effective Treatment Options.

The company will showcase its latest innovative solutions to enable rapid diagnosis, Theranostics, and precision care at #SNMMI23.

Clinicians and patients are aligned in what they want: A healthcare experience that is more human and flexible, focusing on the needs of both clinicians and patientsi.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -3.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEHC stock has inclined by 0.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.24% and gained 32.22% year-on date.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $34.84 billion, with 454.68 million shares outstanding and 453.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 2900832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $92.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, GEHC shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.44, while it was recorded at 78.42 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Insider Ownership positions