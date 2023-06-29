Morgan Stanley lifts BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] gained 2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $47.71 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM that Fortrea Holdings and PHINIA Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 6:.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASD:FTRE) will replace Seneca Foods Corp. (NASD:SENEA). S&P 500 constituent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is spinning off Fortrea Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on July 3. Seneca Foods is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Laboratory Corporation of America will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.

BorgWarner Inc. represents 234.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.28 billion with the latest information. BWA stock price has been found in the range of $46.17 to $47.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 3198844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BWA stock

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.46, while it was recorded at 46.09 for the last single week of trading, and 43.39 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.30 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.41. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $17,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 14.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]