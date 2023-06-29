Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain 6.87% so far this year. What now?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] closed the trading session at $12.29 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.09, while the highest price level was $12.65. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM that Melco honored as Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year by Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2023 for second consecutive year.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Thank you to Global Gaming Awards for the honor. Our Simple Acts of Kindness initiative has been fundamental to our continued support of the community’s elderly, youth and those in need. We have been inspired by the doubling of the initiative’s volunteer activities over the past year. Empowered by aligning themselves with Melco’s core beliefs, an astonishing 22,000 colleague participants volunteered their time and effort in 2022 – we are thankful for their dedication and commitment to supporting our local communities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.87 percent and weekly performance of -6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 4061688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $15.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41.

MLCO stock trade performance evaluation

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.89 and a Gross Margin at -15.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.93.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: Insider Ownership positions