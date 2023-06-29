Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [Z] reaches 12.22B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $52.53 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.65, while the highest price level was $53.23. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that The listing of the future is here: ShowingTime+ launches new, immersive listing experience on Zillow.

The first of its kind, Listing Showcase is an entirely new, AI-powered listing experience designed to help agents win more listings.

Today, ShowingTime+℠ introduces Listing Showcase℠, an immersive, AI-powered experience only available on Zillow. This “super listing” features an entirely new look designed to help listing agents showcase their brand and listings, and deliver an elevated experience that could help homeowners sell their home faster. Now exclusively available in its first iteration to partners in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle, this premium product gives agents a way to stand out and offer a listing experience to their sellers that rises above the rest.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.09 percent and weekly performance of 7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, Z reached to a volume of 3944069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $50.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.97 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.03, while it was recorded at 49.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.77 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Insider Ownership positions