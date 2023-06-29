Market cap of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] reaches 1.35B – now what?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] price surged by 3.61 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FDA Approves Pfizer’s NGENLA™, a Long-Acting Once-Weekly Treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency.

New, longer-acting treatment offers option to reduce the frequency of injections for children with growth hormone deficiency from daily to once-weekly.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NGENLA (somatrogon-ghla), a once-weekly, human growth hormone analog indicated for treatment of pediatric patients aged three years and older who have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone. NGENLA is expected to become available for U.S. prescribing in August 2023.

A sum of 44798784 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. OPKO Health Inc. shares reached a high of $2.08 and dropped to a low of $1.66 until finishing in the latest session at $1.72.

The one-year OPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.32. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $3.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 21.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5591, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5072 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.36. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.70.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -12.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$78,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details