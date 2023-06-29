Market Analysts see XPO Inc. [XPO] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

XPO Inc. [NYSE: XPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.58%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that XPO Completes Expansion of Salt Lake City Service Center to Add Capacity and Better Serve Customers.

This expansion adds 58 doors in the growing Salt Lake City market, reinforcing XPO’s commitment to operational excellence and investing in its network for the long-term. The project also expands the service center’s yard by approximately 170,000 square feet, creating a more efficient work environment for employees and allowing them to handle more freight and traffic with greater ease.

Over the last 12 months, XPO stock rose by 96.03%. The one-year XPO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.68. The average equity rating for XPO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.62 billion, with 116.00 million shares outstanding and 113.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, XPO stock reached a trading volume of 3065067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPO Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

XPO Stock Performance Analysis:

XPO Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.25 for XPO Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.42, while it was recorded at 54.58 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. XPO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.65. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $8,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.XPO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

XPO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc. go to 2.00%.

XPO Inc. [XPO] Insider Position Details