Market Analysts see HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] traded at a high on 06/28/23, posting a 2.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.46. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Provides May 2023 Production Update and the Growth Opportunities of Ordinals and Unique Satoshis.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 10, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2023) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce the unaudited production figures from the Company’s global Bitcoin operations for the month of May 2023, with 304.6 Bitcoin produced in May, and a current BTC HODL balance of approximately 1,950 (as at June 1st). Additionally, the Company announces it has a treasury of 250 valuable Uncommon Satoshis mined from block rewards in our wallets. (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3154891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at 9.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $480.48 million, with 107.73 million shares outstanding and 83.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 3154891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $5.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.99. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 49.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.35 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.04 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.99.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 26.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.13. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $5,546,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]