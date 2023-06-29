Market Analysts see CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

CIRCOR International Inc. [NYSE: CIR] gained 4.25% or 2.19 points to close at $53.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2860060 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Arcline Submits Proposal to Acquire Circor International Inc. for $57.00 Per Share.

Represents 80% Premium to CIRCOR’s Unaffected Share Price and 12% to the Implied Value of CIRCOR’s Announced Transaction with KKR.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $54.78, the shares rose to $54.94 and dropped to $53.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIR points out that the company has recorded 125.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -304.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 348.35K shares, CIR reached to a volume of 2860060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIR shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIRCOR International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIRCOR International Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

Trading performance analysis for CIR stock

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00. With this latest performance, CIR shares gained by 78.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 249.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.01 for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.27, while it was recorded at 49.79 for the last single week of trading, and 27.01 for the last 200 days.

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CIRCOR International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIRCOR International Inc. go to 6.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]